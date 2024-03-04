Suraj Venjaramoodu to team up with Vikram for 'Chiyaan 62'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 04, 2024 11:00 AM IST Updated: March 04, 2024 11:01 AM IST
Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has been chosen to play an important role in 'Chiyaan 62'. The movie, featuring 'Chiyaan' Vikram and S J Suriya in lead roles under the direction of S. U. Arunkumar, stirred excitement with Venjaramoodu's confirmation, marking his Tamil debut. Notable for his performances in acclaimed movies like 'Android Kunjappan', 'Driving Licence', 'Jana Gana Mana', and 'The Great Indian Kitchen', Venjaramoodu's inclusion in the cast, produced by Riya Shibu of H.R. Pictures, heightens anticipation.

The collaboration between Venjaramoodu, Vikram, and Suriya, all acclaimed for their exceptional performances, has heightened expectations for the film. The production team has confirmed that pre-production is nearing completion, with shooting scheduled to commence in April 2024.

