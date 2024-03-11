The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 4.30 on Monday morning (IST). Jimmy began the award function with a mention of 'Barbie', saying the movie changed people's concept of plastic dolls. He also had a word for 'Killers of the Flowers Moon,' which, according to him, was 'too long'. He added that 'one could have driven all the way to Oklahoma and solved the murders, given the duration of the film.'

Jimmy, who hosted last year's award ceremony, was at his best at the 96th Academy Awards, cracking the audience up, with jokes on Robert Downey Jr and Bradley Cooper, among others.

'Oppenheimer', which was expected to win big at the Academy Awards, swept the ceremony with seven wins in major categories, including Best Picture. Nolan's drama about the inventor of the nuclear age was nominated for a total of 13 awards. Cillian Murphy who was the biggest contender for the Best Actor at this year's Oscars, took home the award in the category, while filmmaker Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar for Best Direction for the same film. Cillian dedicated his award to 'those fighting for peace.'

Emma Stone, whose performance as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things' won hearts, bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. This is Emma's second Oscar after her powerful performance in the musical 'La La Land' in 2016. Stone, who appeared emotional and flustered while receiving the award, began her speech by explaining that her mint green strapless gown had just ripped in the back."My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure," she joked, referring to Ryan Gosling's campy performance at the ceremony of the Oscar-nominated song from ‘Barbie.’ "This is really overwhelming. My voice is also a little gone. Whatever," she said.

Robert Downey Jr, won his first Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss in the historical drama 'Oppenheimer'. 'Da'Vine Joy Randolph, bagged the Best Supporting Actress role for her performance in the comedy drama 'The Holdovers'. Taking to the stage, Da'Vine delivered a moving speech, thanking God and her mother for the win. "I never dreamt of acting as a career. I started off as a singer. I always wanted to be different, but now I realise, I just need to be myself," she said.

'Poor Things' won for 'Best Costume Design', 'Makeup and Styling' and 'Production Design'. Photo | Imdb

'Anatomy of a Fall' written by Justine Triet won the award for 'Best Original Screenplay', while Cord Jefferson won the Best Adapted Screenplay for the film 'American Fiction'. Cord expressed his joy for receiving the award and pleaded producers to make several movies in the '20 million budget', instead of focusing only on one movie with the same amount.

‘What was I made for’ from ‘Barbie’ by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel won Best Original Song, while 'Oppenheimer' bagged the award for Best Original Score by Ludwig Goransson.

'The Boy and The Heron,' by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki won the award for Best Animated Feature film, which was presented by Chris Hemsworth. Hayao Miyazaki is a second time Oscar winner. His first win was in 2001 for 'Spirited Away'.

Shona Heath and James Price won the 'Best Production Design' for creating the enthralling set of 'Poor Things' while the film also won the top award for 'Makeup and Hairstyling' by Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston. The film also took home the award for Best Costume Design by 'Poor Things'.

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena's arrival at the Oscars added spice to the event. John presented the 'Best Costume Design' award semi-nude, even as Jimmy recalled an infamous incident of a streaker at the 1974 Oscars.

'Godzilla Minus One' written, directed and visuals by Takashi Yamazaki took home the award for 'Best Visual Effects'. Jennifer Lame bagged the award for 'Best Editing' for her work in 'Oppenheimer', which has been nominated in 13 categories. Hoyte van Hoytema secured the 'Best Cinematography Award' for his work in 'Oppenheimer'. Johnnie Burn won the award for Best Sound for 'The Zone of Interest'.

'The Last Repair Shop' by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers about heroes in schools who go unsung and unseen, won the award for 'Best Documentary Short at the Oscars. Indian documentary 'To Kill a Tiger' lost to '20 Days in Mariupol', which emerged as the first Ukrainian documentary or film to win an Oscars. 'Bobi Wine: The People's President,' 'Four Daughters' and 'The Eternal Memory' were the other documentaries that competed in the category.

The UK war historical drama 'The Zone of Interest' took home the award for Best International Feature Film. Prior to the event, many celebrities walked the red carpet in style. Actor and singer Vanessa Hudgins grabbed headlines as she made her baby bump debut prior to hosting ‘The Oscars Red Carpet Show’ with co-star Julianne Hugh. This is Hudgins first child with husband and baseball player Cole Tucker.

Just like the previous years, the Oscars 2024 was big on fashion and style. Photo | Twitter

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales took home the award in the 'Live Action Short Film' category for 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Big moments from the Oscars

Ryan Gosling’s performance ‘I’m Just Ken’ was one of the major highlights of the show. The pink lighting and costumes, along with Ryan’s breathtaking performance had a profound impact on the audience. Billie Eilish performed ‘What Was I Made For’, which won the Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards, in her soulful style, that moved the audience to tears.

America Ferrera, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress role, but lost to Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the category, wore a pink dress by Atelier Versace, which, according to reports, took 400 hours to make.

Messi, the dog who was a main character in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ was present in the front row at the Oscars ceremony. The camera focused on it when Jimmy Kimmel was presenting his opening monologue.

‘Taxi driver’ cast Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro reunited at the Oscars, with both actors being nominated for Best Supporting Role in the female and male category, respectively.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Won)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer (Won)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things (Won)

ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Won)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and The Heron, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (Won)

Elemental, Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robert Dreams, Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde - Edward Lachman

Rodrigo Prieto- Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema (Won)

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington (Won)

DIRECTING

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan (Won)

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People's President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory - Maite Alberdi

Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill A Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath (Won)

FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers - Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame (Won)

Poor Things- Yorgos Mavropsaridis

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Won)

Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American Fiction - Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny - John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson (Won)

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

'The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

'I'm Just Ken' from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

'It Never Went Away' from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

'Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)' from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

'What was I made for' from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (Won)

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction - Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie - David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers - Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers (Won)

Past Lives - David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest - James Wilson, Producer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arthur Max- Napolean

Sarah Greenwood- Barbie

Ruth De Jong - Oppenheimer

Shona Heath- Poor Things (Won)

Jack Fisk- Killers of the Flower Moon

SOUND

Johnnie Burn- The Zone of Interest (Won)

Erik Aadahl- The Creator

Gary Rizzo- Oppenheimer

Richard King- Maestro

James Mather- Mission Impossible 7

VISUAL EFFECTS

Takashi Yamazaki- Godzilla (Won)

Stephane Ceretti- Guardians of the Galaxy- 3

Charley Henley- Napolea

Neil Courbould- The Creator

Alex Wuttke- Mission Impossible 7

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Cord Jefferson- American Fiction (Won)

Jonathan Glazer- The Zone of Interest

Greta Gerwig- Barbie

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara- Poor Things

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Samy Burch- May December

Celine Song- Past Lives

Justine Triet- Anatomy of a Fall

Bradley Cooper- Maestro





