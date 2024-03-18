'Karikku' fame Kiran Viyyath ties the knot

Kiran Viyyath, famous for his work in 'Karikku', recently exchanged vows with Athira in a ceremony held in Kannur. The joyous occasion saw the presence of Kiran's Karikku colleagues, along with his family and friends. The celebration was a heartwarming gathering of well-wishers, coming together to share in the happiness of the newlyweds.

Among those who attended were Karikku stars Anu K Aniyan and Arjun, who took to social media to share glimpses of the wedding festivities.

Hailing from Thrissur, Kiran has been an integral part of almost all the prominent series produced by Karikku. His journey into the world of web series began after completing his MTech, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft.