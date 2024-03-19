Vijay to shoot for a film in Kerala after 14 years; fans excited

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, 'Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)', directed by Venkat Prabu, is generating significant excitement among fans. As its release draws near, the actor is in Kerala to shoot for its climax, marking his return to the state after a gap of 14 years.

On Monday, hundreds of his fans gathered at the airport to give him a grand welcome, indicating the immense anticipation surrounding the project. Speculations abound that this film could potentially be his final project before stepping into the realm of politics, further fueling the fervour among his devoted fan base.

Several videos circulating online capture the enthusiastic gathering of Vijay's fans, eagerly awaiting his arrival. In response to the large crowds, authorities have implemented stringent safety measures to maintain control and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Additionally, hashtags such as 'Vijay Storm Hits Kerala' and 'GOAT' are currently trending on social media platforms.

Vijay holds a massive fan following in Kerala, evident from the success of his previous film, 'Master', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film performed exceptionally well at the Kerala box office, grossing over Rs 60 crore in theatrical earnings.