Thalapathy Vijay's fans went berserk and damaged the vehicle he was travelling in as the actor arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. A video of the damaged car has gone viral on social media. Though stringent measures were in place, authorities were unable to control the large crowd waiting outside the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Many of them followed the actor to his hotel.

The actor is in Kerala for the shoot of his upcoming movie 'The Greatest of All Time'. Vijay's arrival has excited fans equally since it is his first visit to Kerala in 14 years. 'The Greatest of All Time' is also reportedly Vijay's final movie before he enters active politics.

The actor who often takes out time to meet his fans made a special arrangement to greet his fans outside a stadium in the capital. Vijay stood on top of his vehicle and waved at his fans who thronged the premises of the stadium.

He also took a selfie with them. GOAT is a Venkat Prabhu directorial and also features Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Mohan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in prominent roles.