Premalu's triumph leads SS Karthikeya to produce films with Fahadh Faasil

SS Karthikeya, son of director SS Rajamouli, has embarked on a new journey in the world of cinema by venturing into film distribution. With a keen eye for promising projects, he recently introduced the Malayalam film, Premalu, to the Telugu audience.His foray into distribution proved immensely successful, as the Telugu version of Premalu witnessed overwhelming acclaim, enjoying a remarkable run at the box office with increasing collections each passing day.

Building on the momentum garnered from the blockbuster success of Premalu, SS Karthikeya is now set to take the plunge into film production. Teaming up with Arka Media Works, producers of the iconic Baahubali franchise, SS Karthikeya announced two ambitious projects. Collaborating with the phenomenal producer Shobu Yarlagadda, these ventures will see the global sensation SS Rajamouli lending his support as presenter.

Fahadh Faasil, who played a pivotal role in the success of Premalu as one of its key producers, will take the lead in both upcoming productions. The first project, titled 'Oxygen', revolves around an inspiring tale of friendship and marks the directorial debut of Siddharth Nadella. The second film, 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', will be helmed by debutant director Shashank Yeleti. Both films promise to offer unique and content-rich experiences for audiences.

SS Karthikeya's entry into film production signifies a significant milestone in his career, with the backing of Arka Media Works, a production house renowned for its diverse portfolio encompassing films like 'Vedam', 'Maryada Ramana', 'Anagana Oka Dheerudu', and 'Panjaa', before achieving global acclaim with the Baahubali series.

Expressing his gratitude to the Telugu audience for their unwavering support in making Premalu a blockbuster hit, SS Karthikeya shared his heartfelt sentiments. Reflecting on the exhilarating experience of distributing Premalu, he conveyed his appreciation for the love and enthusiasm exhibited by the audience. Additionally, he expressed his excitement for the upcoming projects while acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the talented team involved, including the incomparable Fahadh Faasil and the esteemed producer Shobu Yarlagadda.