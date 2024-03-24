Exploring Jordan Peele's game-changing contributions to horror cinema | The Haunted Column

There was a time when Jordan Peele was primarily known for his comedy, excelling in it with memorable sketches like his Obama meet-and-greet, which garnered over 25 million views. Yet, who could have anticipated his transition into horror, a genre so distinct from comedy? Here, we'll discuss three Jordan Peele films that have revolutionized the horror genre in Hollywood.

Get Out

'Get Out', written and directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, is a prime example of how effective writing and execution can elevate a horror film. This was Peele's first venture away from using comedy as a foundation. Despite following the formula of a typical horror movie, 'Get Out' also explores the theme of benevolent racism. Peele ingeniously portrays racism not merely as a dramatic element but as a genuine horror. In the movie, racism is shown as truly terrifying, evoking both fear and a sickening realization of how situations unfold.

Us

Anyone who watched 'Us' likely left feeling uneasy. The film portrays a society divided into the privileged and the marginalized. Two groups of people, identical in appearance, live vastly different lives: one group enjoys freedom and agency, while the other is condemned to live underground. In this movie, Peele uses horror to highlight the class disparity between people, particularly the rich and the poor. While individuals may look and act similarly, their life experiences are far from equal. Some will always occupy higher societal positions, often at the unfair expense of those less fortunate.

Nope

'Nope' stands apart from Peele's other horror films. While the trailer might suggest a conventional horror movie, it dives into sci-fi and societal themes. It explores the human tendency to chase after glory. What's intriguing about 'Nope' is its unpredictability; just when you think you know what's coming, the story takes an unexpected turn, leaving viewers unsure of what will happen next. At the heart of the narrative is the human desire to commodify the unknown, despite its uncontrollable and potentially violent nature.