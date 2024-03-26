After Dulquer, Jayam Ravi exits Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam project 'Thug Life': Reports

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, 'Thug Life', has encountered some setbacks. Shooting for the movie commenced in Chennai a few weeks ago. However, the project is currently facing a major cast change.

Initially, the film boasted an impressive ensemble, including Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi. Unfortunately, Dulquer had to exit the project due to his busy schedule. Now, recent reports suggest that Jayam Ravi has also left the movie. The reasons cited for his departure are delays in production and scheduling conflicts.

The announcement of 'Thug Life' had generated considerable excitement, as it marked the long-awaited reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The duo last collaborated on the timeless classic 'Nayakan' in 1987. Since then, these two legends of Tamil cinema have pursued separate paths in their careers. However, following the successes of 'Vikram' and 'Ponniyin Selvan', they decided to team up once again for 'Thug Life'. The initial teaser for the film was captivating, further adding to the anticipation.