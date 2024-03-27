Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth who kept their relationship under wraps for a long time have reportedly tied the knot. As per the local media, the marriage was a hush-hush affair, which took place at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram in Telangana.

There are reports that the couple will announce details of their marriage on social media soon along with some photos. Though Aditi and Siddharth were seen together in public at various occasions, they rarely acknowledged their relationship in public, except recently when Siddharth addressed Aditi as his partner during her birthday last year.

“Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thankyou for being. All the pixies in all the worlds, fly around sprinkling dust in your grace, incantations an giggles fill the air, all in wait of a smile on your face. Be you, be true and thankyou for showing us. It always, without fail, takes two. See you soon. It's been long,” he wrote then.

News of the couple's marriage comes just a day after Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu secretly tied the knot with her long-time partner and Badminton coach Mathias Boe in Udaipur.