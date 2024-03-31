Rajinikanth felicitates 'Manjummel Boys' team in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth recently met the team of the Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys' in Chennai. Directed by Chidambaram, the film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and others. Released in February, the movie performed well at the box office, with the team sharing a glimpse of their meet on Instagram.

Following Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth invited the 'Manjummel Boys' team to his home to commend their efforts. Chidambaram, along with actors Ganapathi, Chandu Salimkumar, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Kurian, had the opportunity to meet the superstar. The official handle of the film posted a group picture from their meeting on social media with the caption, “Thank you S U P E R S T A R.” In the photo, the actors are all smiles as they pose together.

Since its release on February 22, 'Manjummel Boys' has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film is based on a real-life story set at Guna Caves. Recently, the filmmakers announced that the movie has grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date.