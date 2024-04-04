Ever since ‘Aadujeevitham’ hit theatres, the film has been receiving good response from critics and audience alike. The movie, starring Prithviraj and directed by Blessy, has garnered Rs 43 crore in India alone in the first week since its release on March 28.

However, now reports suggest the movie is not doing well in the North Indian belt. According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the movie has received a lukewarm reception among the Hindi audience and has collected less than Rs 1 crore from theatres in North India.

However, the Malayalam version has takers in some parts of Mumbai, Ramesh told a prominent news portal. Lack of action elements and the film’s slow start has not impressed the audience here, he said. Also, the lack of promotion in North India has affected the film.

Meanwhile, an online war has begun between the Tamil and Telugu audience who have watched the film. The movie, which was received well in Tamil Nadu, is reportedly not doing well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Tamil audience slammed Telugu netizens who gave negative reviews for the movie on Twitter. They alleged that the Telugu audience is not receptive to good films and are only open to masala flicks, which is a negative trend.

‘Aadujeevitham’ features Prithviraj, Jimmy Jean-Louis, K R Gokul and Amala Paul in lead roles.