Parvathy stares at raging fire in new poster of Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Parvathy Thiruvothu. Photo: Instagram

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu marked her 36th birthday on Sunday. The occasion was celebrated with the release of a new poster from her upcoming Tamil historical action film 'Thangalaan,' directed by Pa Ranjith. The poster features her character, Gangamma, standing defiantly amidst a burning field. Alongside Parvathy, the film stars Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone.

Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote: "An embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience. Wishing our versatile #Gangamma, @parvatweets a dazzling birthday. #HBDParvathyThiruvothu #Thangalaan.”

The film is set in 1880 when the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka and the gold mining was at its peak. It shows the bravery and war the people of KGF fought against the Britishers and how they protected the Kolar Gold Fields. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the streets.

Produced by Studio Green, ‘Thangalaan’ is scheduled for worldwide release on April 12, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
(With IANS inputs)

