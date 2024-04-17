Tamil star ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram turned 58 on Wednesday. The actor, who was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', is gearing up for the release of his much-delayed film 'Thangalaan', which is directed by Pa. Ranjith. Now, the makers have released a special video of him from the film, as a tribute to the actor on his birthday. The video shows glimpses of the film and celebrates Vikram's stunning transformation.

Vikram plays a tribal warrior in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s. Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Pa.Ranjith, wrote: “'Thangalaan’ is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”

Last year too, the filmmakers had released a 'Behind The Scenes' video from the movie. The film, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi and Harikrishnan Anbudurai, is currently in post-production. The movie's release date is expected to be announced shortly. ‘Thangalaan’, which is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Studio Green Films owned by K E Gnanavelraja, will soon release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

(With IANS inputs)