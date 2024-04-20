PVR INOX to start screening Malayalam films at newly opened theatre complexes in Kerala

The disagreement regarding the screening of Malayalam films at PVR INOX complexes in two prominent malls in Kerala ended on Saturday after week-long deliberations between the Kerala Film Producers Association and PVR management, according to Manorama News.

The decision comes a week after PVR revoked its ban on Malayalam films across its theatres in the country, except its new complexes at Forum Mall in Kochi and R.P. Mall in Kozhikode. PVR had stopped screening Malayalam films in its theatres amid the Eid-Vishu festivities, last week.

The tussle began after the PVR management refused to accept the conditions laid out by the Kerala Film Producers Association regarding the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) paid to exhibitors. The producers' council introduced the Producers' Digital Cinema (PDC) facility two years ago to reduce the burden on Malayalam filmmakers who are forced to pay hefty amounts as VPF to exhibitors for screening films at theatres.

However, PVR INOX, which had already entered into a contract with QUBE, a major content service provider, refused to avail the PDC facility. As a mark of protest, they stopped screening Malayalam films across all its theatres. PVR, however, resumed screening of Malayalam films on April 14.