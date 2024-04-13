Yusuff Ali intervenes to resolve crisis, PVR INOX resumes screening of Malayalam films

Multiplex chain PVR INOX has resumed screening Malayalam films following the intervention of industrialist M A Yusuff Ali.

B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employee Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) confirmed that PVR INOX has withdrawn a ban on Malayalam films.

PVR INOX had imposed the ban earlier this week following a tiff with FEFKA. The move dealt a huge blow for Mollywood, which was basking in the success of back-to-back hits, including 'Manjummel Boys'.

Blessy's magnum opus 'Aadujeevitham' that released two weeks ago and the latest flicks 'Aavesham' and 'Varshangalkku Shesham' were hit by the ban.

FEFKA had demanded PVR INOX to compensate the losses incurred by the producers.