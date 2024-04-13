Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Yusuff Ali intervenes to resolve crisis, PVR INOX resumes screening of Malayalam films

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2024 07:32 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Multiplex chain PVR INOX has resumed screening Malayalam films following the intervention of industrialist M A Yusuff Ali.

B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employee Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) confirmed that PVR INOX has withdrawn a ban on Malayalam films.

PVR INOX had imposed the ban earlier this week following a tiff with FEFKA. The move dealt a huge blow for Mollywood, which was basking in the success of back-to-back hits, including 'Manjummel Boys'.

Blessy's magnum opus 'Aadujeevitham' that released two weeks ago and the latest flicks 'Aavesham' and 'Varshangalkku Shesham' were hit by the ban.

FEFKA had demanded PVR INOX to compensate the losses incurred by the producers.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE