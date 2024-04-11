The sudden decision by PVR INOX to ban screening of Malayalam films across the state has dealt as a huge blow to the Mollywood industry, which was currently basking in the success of several back-to-back hits. The move comes amidst the release of new Mollywood releases, including 'Aavesham' and 'Varshangalkku Shesham', which hit theatres during the Eid-Vishu week.



According to the Kerala Film Producers Association, the tiff began after PVR INOX refused to accept their service provider called PDC, which was started over two years ago. The producers council introduced PDC to bring down the rate of the Virtual Print Fee charged by the existing service providers, including QUBE, UFO and Sony, in theatres across the state. The hefty Virtual Print Fee was burning a hole in producers' pockets, they claimed.

Though the producers association approached PVR several times, the request fell on deaf ears, the association alleged. Currently, PVR has 22 screens in Kochi and 44 screens across the state. The issue intensified after PVR INOX opened nine more screens at the Forum Mall in Kochi on Wednesday. An inside source with PVR confirmed they are not playing any of the new Malayalam releases. 'Manjummel Boys', 'Aadujeevitham' and 'Premalu', have also been removed from PVR screens across the state and country.