PVR INOX should compensate for losses incurred by producers: FEFKA



The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Saturday decided not to cooperate with PVR INOX until the multiplex chain compensates producers for the losses incurred due to the discontinuation of showing Malayalam films during the Eid-Vishu festival season.

PVR has banned the release of all new Malayalam movies citing differences with the producers association. Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham', Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys' have also been removed from the multiplex chain.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said the chain is acting like a cartel, which questions the dignity of Malayalis. He said the association is considering legal action against PVR INOX and has already discussed the issue with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Lulu Group MD M A Yusuffali.

Director Blessy who was also present at the press meet said his movie was removed from PVR INOX theatres despite paying a hefty amount as Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for screening. “I did not receive any mail or message from their side telling me that my film will be removed from their theatres,” he said.

Unnikrishnan said Virtual Print Fee will soon become a thing of the past and won't exist in theatres anymore. “Then why are these chains so insistent about making us pay the VPF. Hollywood movies do not pay Virtual Print Fee to theatres here. Will PVR INOX insist those filmmakers pay the fee here if they want their movie to be screened?” he asked.

FEFKA members also maintained that they will also prevent Malayalam releases of other language films in theatres owned by PVR.

Sibi Malayil, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Renji Panicker, Vishak Subramaniam, 'Romancham' director Jithu Madhavan, Anwar Rasheed, were also present at the press meet.