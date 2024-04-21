Aishwarya Rai puts divorce rumours to rest, posts 17th-anniversary picture with Abhishek Bachchan

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan marked their 17th wedding anniversary on April 20, celebrating their enduring love and partnership. They chose to share their joy on Instagram, where they posted a heartwarming anniversary message featuring their daughter, Aaradhya.

In the Instagram post, the couple showcased their happiness through a delightful family picture. Aishwarya radiated joy with her bright lipstick and beaming smile, while Abhishek exuded warmth in a beige shirt, striking a sweet pose for the selfie.

The candid snapshot not only captured the couple's love but also served as a statement, officially dispelling any rumours of marital discord. Despite circulating rumours suggesting trouble in paradise, the couple's united front in the anniversary post laid such speculations to rest.

Addressing the rumours head-on, the couple chose not to indulge in lengthy explanations or clarifications. Instead, Aishwarya succinctly encapsulated their 17-year journey with a single heart emoticon, letting the picture speak volumes about their enduring bond and happiness.