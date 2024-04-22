Will not be making a movie on Rahim's life: Blessy on Boby Chemmanur's offer

Director Blessy recently stated that he has no intention of producing a film portraying the life of Abdul Rahim, a Kozhikode native sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia. During a press conference in Dubai, Blessy revealed that businessman Boby Chemmanur had approached him with the idea, but he is currently unwilling to pursue it.

"When Boby Chemmanur called me to discuss the movie, I wasn't very familiar with Rahim's story. My response to him was that I wasn't particularly interested in making a film similar to Aadujeevitham again. Having directed only eight movies so far, I aim for my ninth to be different from my previous work. I couldn't give him a definitive answer," said Blessy.

He added that he didn't see the offer as positive and doubted it would pique his interest. Blessy also conveyed his best wishes for Boby Chemmanur's project. He expressed doubts about his suitability for depicting Rahim's story solely because of his work on Aadujeevitham. Blessy made these remarks during his visit to Dubai to promote the movie Aadujeevitham.