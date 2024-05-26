Mammootty Kampany files copyright strike against YouTuber for using official poster

Many filmmakers in Mollywood have reacted sharply against review bombing by YouTubers and social media influencers. Now, even A-listers have come out against YouTubers who indulge in rampant degrading of movies. Mammootty Kampany, which bankrolled the recently released Vysakh directorial 'Turbo' has slapped a copyright violation against a YouTuber who has posted negative reviews against the film starring Mammootty. The official poster of the movie was used as a thumbnail for the review video, forcing the producers to take action. The YouTuber took down the video before reposting it with another thumbnail.

Several people flooded the comments section of the YouTuber's video criticising him for posting negative reviews about a movie that has opened to rave reviews. Most filmmakers, especially producers, are of the opinion that reviewers should wait at least a week after the release to post their reviews. They argue that negative reviews can kill opportunities for good films to do well at the box office.

Earlier, producer Siyad Kokker had taken legal action against the same reviewer for making derogatory remarks against his movie ‘Maarivillin Gopurangal’ and its actors. As a result, the review video was taken down by the Youtuber. Youtuber Aswanth Kok had posted scathing reviews against ‘Maarivillin Gopurangal’. He had even insulted the cast and crew of the film.

Siyad Kokker had taken the legal recourse even as suits exist in the High Court against review bombing. Mubeen Rouf the director of ‘Aromalinte Aadyathe Pranayam’ had filed a suit alleging that review bombing destroys movies. This suit is currently under consideration of the court. The Amicus Curiae, in his report, too had suggested that reviews shouldn’t be posted at least until two days after the release of a movie. Despite this, most reviewers, including Aswanth Kok keep posting reviews on their Youtube channels.