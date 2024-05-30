Use of explosives during film shoot: Puducherry district collector seeks explanation from 'G.O.A.T' makers

The Puducherry district collector A Kulothungan has sought an explanation from the makers of 'G.O.A.T', directed by Venkat Prabhu, based on reports that the team had used explosives and gas canisters during the shoot of a scene in the film at the East Coast Road (ECR). On Tuesday, the team had reportedly shot an intense fight scene involving a vehicle strapped with gas canisters. The vehicle crashed into an SUV, which reportedly led to an explosion.

This led to a display of flames creating both excitement and confusion among nearby residents. The scene, involving Mollywood actor Jayaram, was shot near the Sivaji Statue. Though the district magistrate and collector affirmed that the makers had sought permission to shoot in the area, they stated that the team did not seek special permission for the use of explosives at the film set.

'G.O.A.T' is an action entertainer and is being extensively shot across the country. Recently, the makers had shot some scenes involving Vijay in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The movie also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Raghava Lawrence, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, among others.