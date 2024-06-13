Actor Joju George injured during helicopter stunt on the sets of 'Thug Life'

Actor Joju George suffered an injury during a film shoot in Puducherry. The incident occurred while he was performing a stunt, jumping from a helicopter for a scene in Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie 'Thug Life', which stars Kamal Haasan.

The accident happened when Joju, along with co-stars Kamal Haasan and Nassar, was required to jump from a helicopter. Unfortunately, Joju tripped and fell, resulting in a fractured left foot. He was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Despite doctors recommending a week of bed rest, Joju chose to continue and complete the shoot in Puducherry.

The announcement of 'Thug Life' had generated considerable excitement, as it marked the long-awaited reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The duo last collaborated on the timeless classic 'Nayakan' in 1987. Since then, these two legends of Tamil cinema have pursued separate paths in their careers.