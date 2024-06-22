Actress Kasthuri criticizes Tamil Nadu's aid to hooch tragedy victims

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2024 04:57 PM IST
Kasthuri Shankar. Photo: Instagram

Actress Kasthuri Shankar has openly criticized the Tamil Nadu government's recent decision to provide financial aid to the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.
Taking to social media platform X, Kasthuri questioned the fairness of offering such assistance to those who died from consuming spurious liquor, while other deserving groups, like athletes, soldiers, scientists, and farmers, are overlooked. She wrote, "Is Rs 10 lakh given to athletes, soldiers, scientists, or farmers who sacrifice their lives? Instead, it's given to those who died after consuming spurious liquor. Is this the Dravidian model—work, drink, and earn Rs 10 lakh?"

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial relief of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those receiving treatment. Furthermore, a one-man commission headed by former judge Justice B. Gokuldas has been set up to investigate the incident, with findings expected to be submitted within three months.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT