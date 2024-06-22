Thalapathy Vijay marks 50th birthday with explosive 'G.O.A.T' teaser release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2024 11:39 AM IST
Thalapathy Vijay. Photo: Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 50th birthday today with a special treat for his fans: the release of a thrilling teaser for his upcoming film 'Greatest of All Time' (G.O.A.T). The teaser, revealed on this auspicious occasion, shows Vijay in a breathtaking avatar as he navigates through the bustling streets of a foreign city, treating viewers to exhilarating stunt sequences.

The teaser kicks off with the intriguing phrase, "It's time to see the unseen," setting the tone for an adrenaline-pumping experience. Against the backdrop of a dynamic bike chase and amidst the flurry of gunfire, Vijay captivates with his adept motorcycle skills, dodging bullets while engaging in action-packed exchanges with his pursuers.

In 'Greatest of All Time' (G.O.A.T), Vijay takes on dual roles, promising audiences a compelling performance that blends action and intrigue seamlessly. The teaser concludes with a heartfelt birthday message from the film's creators, celebrating Vijay as "The GOAT."
'GOAT' is set to be an exciting sci-fi action spectacle, featuring Vijay alongside an ensemble cast that includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Mohan, Laila, and Jayaram.

