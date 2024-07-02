Vlogger Khalid Al Ameri's latest pic fuels speculations of marriage with actor Sunaina

Vlogger Khalid Al Ameri's recent social media post has fueled speculations of marriage with a South Indian actor. In the post, Khalid can be seen holding a young woman's hand. Both of them are also seen wearing engagement rings. Soon after the image went viral, netizens started linking the vlogger with South Indian actor Sunaina, who last appeared in the Tamil movie 'Regina'.

Sunaina was the first to post a picture of her holding a man's hand on her social media feed. She captioned the image, 'Locked', suggesting she is engaged. Khalid had reacted to the post.Speculations are rife since Khalid has been frequently visiting India in the past few months. The vlogger had also recently interviewed actor Mammootty who opened up about his work in Indian cinema.

The photo posted by Khalid Al Ameri. Photo | Instagram

Khalid was previously married to You Tube influencer Salama and became popular through their constant fun family updates and videos. They have three children. The former couple also has a huge fan following in India. The news of their divorce shocked fans, especially after Salama opened up about the separation a few months ago. Apparently, the couple had been living separately for some time, following which, they divorced.