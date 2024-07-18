Mini reunion: Superhit pair Rambha, Vijay meet after several years

Actor Rambha, known for playing prominent roles in South Indian movies in the 1990s, met her former ‘Minsara Kanna’ and ‘Ninaithen Vandhai’ co-star Vijay recently. Rambha was joined by her family – her husband Indrakumar Padmanathan and their children Sasha, Lavanya and Shivin. Though it is unclear where the silver screen pair met, there are reports that the reunion took place in Canada.

Rambha shared the photos with the caption: “It was nice meeting you and catching up after years,” she wrote. She further congratulated the actor on his entry into active politics and the formation of his new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. “Congratulations! wish you the very best,” she added.

A still from 'Endrendrum Kadhal'. Screenshot: YouTube

Photos from the small reunion have gone viral, prompting plenty of responses from fans worldwide. “One of my favourite Kollywood pairs,” wrote one user. “We want you back,” another person wrote.

Rambha who made her debut as an artist with the 1993 Kannada movie Server Somanna, followed with the Malayalam film ‘Sargam’ in the same year. She went on to become one of the most sought-after and commercially successful heroines in the 1990s. Her films with Vijay have a huge following among the South Indian audience. The actor quit films to settle with her family in Canada.