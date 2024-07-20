After months of delay, Vikram, Parvathy-starrer 'Thangalaan' finally locks its release date

After months of delay, 'Thangalaan' makers have finally put an end to speculations around the release date of the film, which features Vikram in the lead. Studio Green, one of the production houses behind the making of the movie, released a motion poster, which revealed the film's release date.

The video was shared with the caption: "The Thangalaan storm is set to strike like a spear - strong and fierce. A tale of blood, gold, and glory awaits. ThangalaanFromAug15 - Releasing Worldwide."

Recently, the makers had also released the official trailer of the film. The film features Vikram as a tribal leader with his stunning makeover winning a lot of praise on social media. People were also equally impressed with Malavika Mohanan's powerful look in the movie, in which she essays the role of a sorceress. Parvathy Thiruvothu, who is currently basking in the success of 'Ullozhukku', also plays a pivotal role in the movie, which revolves around the quest for gold in a land inhabited by tribals.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, is a historical adventure film that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India. The film also stars Pasupathi and Harikrishnan Anbudurai. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.