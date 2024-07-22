Jr NTR calls S S Rajamouli a madman with no empathy in upcoming documentary on 'RRR' director

Mumbai: A documentary on 'RRR' director S S Rajamouli and his journey as a filmmaker is all set for release next week. The makers released the trailer of the documentary titled 'Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli' on Monday, which features members of the Indian film industry praising Rajamouli while also criticising his work obsession.

The trailer begins with Rajamouli saying, “I want to tell an incredible story. I want people to get invested in the movie.” It then cuts to his 'RRR' actor, Jr NTR, who tells the camera, “This person is born to make movies. He is born to tell stories that haven’t been told.”

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas then says he has never met someone like Rajamouli before, describing him as “a mad person, that’s all,” highlighting his creative genius. Canadian filmmaker James Cameron makes a surprise appearance in the trailer, stating that Rajamouli has earned the respect to do anything and work with anybody.

Another 'RRR' star, Ram Charan, says that sometimes he is shocked when he watches Rajamouli’s films as a third person and sees himself working in them. When asked about the downside of working with Rajamouli, his collaborators candidly discuss his obsession with storytelling and creating colossal action spectacles.

Ram Charan mentions seeing microphones break on set because Rajamouli was so consumed by the creative process. Jr NTR adds that at times, it feels like Rajamouli has no empathy, calling him a madman and saying there’s no point in arguing with the auteur.

The trailer concludes with Rajamouli saying that the only thing he is a slave to is the story he tells. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, 'Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli' is set to premiere on Netflix on August 2.