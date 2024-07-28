A different kind of horror: 'Relic' and the fear of growing old | The Haunted Column

'Relic', directed by Natalie Erika James and starring Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, and Bella Heathcote, is a horror film that explores the themes of old age and loneliness. What sets 'Relic' apart from its contemporaries is its approach to horror; instead of relying on typical ghost tropes, it explores the unsettling nature of never-ending loneliness and the inherent human fear of ageing.

The movie centres on Kay and her daughter, Sam, who visit Kay's childhood home to care for her elderly and demented mother. However, they begin to sense a dark presence in the house as the old woman's behaviour becomes increasingly erratic and disoriented.

In the film, it's shown that the elderly mother, Edna, who suffers from dementia, has a black mould-like substance growing on her. This signifies that old age can feel like darkness gradually overtaking you, an inevitable process that no one can escape.

Still from 'Relic'. Photo: IMDb

The passage of time is a central theme in the film, which James visually establishes from the outset before exploring its impact on the characters. The house where Edna lives is initially depicted as messy and stripped of its homely feeling, mirroring how dementia causes a person to lose touch with their everyday life. We witness Edna's gradual deterioration as the movie progresses, portrayed through her lapses in memory. She vividly recalls her past life yet struggles with recent conversations, and her fear of dementia is palpable- she is terrified of losing everything dear to her.

Anyone who has witnessed a loved one deteriorate cognitively through conditions like dementia knows that the horror is twofold: it's terrifying for the person experiencing it and heartbreakingly sad for those observing it. In the movie, Kay is portrayed as both rational and in denial about her mother's condition. She frequently asks, "Do you need help?" and even shouts, asking her mother what’s wrong so she can assist her. This reflects her struggle to accept the situation, stressing the tough role reversal as she becomes the caregiver for her once strong and independent mother.

As mentioned earlier, the true villain in the movie is the internal struggle one faces with ageing. The entity depicted in the film symbolizes this battle. The beauty of the movie is that it transcends being just a horror story; it also delves into the complex bond between a mother and daughter.