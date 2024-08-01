Rashmika Mandanna has joined the list of South Indian celebrities who have contributed a large sum of money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in the wake of the Wayanad tragedy that claimed several lives. The actor, according to a source, has contributed Rs 10 lakh for the relief and rescue operations. Rashmika who won Malayalis hearts with her performance in 'Pushpa' was recently in Kerala for an inaugural event.

Chiyaan Vikram was among the first South Indian celebrities to contribute to the relief operations in Kerala following the tragic incident. The actor who expressed his grief over the incident donated Rs 20 lakh to the CMDRF, according to the actor's manager.

Suriya, Jyothika and Karthi have collectively contributed Rs 50 lakh to the CMDRF. Photo: Twitter

Meanwhile, actors Suriya, Jyothika and Karthi also contributed a total amount of Rs 50 lakh to the CMDRF. Film tracker A B George made the revelation on X. “Suriya, Jyothika and Karthik donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund,” he wrote.

The tragedy that unfolded in Wayanad has claimed over 280 lives, while displacing thousands from their homes. Rescue operations are under way in the affected areas.