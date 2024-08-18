'The Prodigy' offers thrills despite predictable turns | The Haunted Column

Horror fans are no strangers to the terrifying trope of possessed children or haunted objects—think of the Chucky films, where a sinister doll is inhabited by a deranged killer. The Prodigy, directed by Nicholas McCarthy, taps into this familiar theme but with a fresh twist. Jackson Robert Scott's chilling performance elevates the film's eerie atmosphere, making it an unsettling experience.

Taylor Schilling takes on the role of Sarah, a mother who unknowingly gives birth at a moment charged with cosmic malevolence—just as a Hungarian-speaking serial killer meets his end at the hands of the police. Her son, Miles, played by Jackson Robert Scott, grows into an eight-year-old who is both endearing and disturbingly prone to erratic behaviour. With unsettling mood swings and a habit of gazing eerily at adults, Miles embodies the classic traits of a child touched by something sinister. His violent outbursts, followed by an eerie forgetfulness, and the Hungarian dialect he speaks in his sleep, add to the film’s unnerving tension.

However, the film falls into familiar territory once the mystery behind Miles's behaviour is uncovered, causing the suspense to wane. As the revelations unfold, the element of surprise fades, leaving little room for further intrigue. By the time the movie reaches its climax, it veers into a more chaotic and predictable path, which somewhat undercuts the unsettling tension that had been carefully built up until that point.

Jackson Robert Scott’s portrayal of Miles is where the film truly shines. He seamlessly shifts between the roles of an innocent child and a figure of pure menace, creating an unnerving contrast. His piercing stares and sudden violent outbursts maintain a constant sense of dread, highlighting how horror is most powerful when it disturbs the ordinary.

The film's transition from psychological horror to more conventional genre elements weakens its overall impact, making the ending feel less satisfying than the initial buildup promised.

On a visual level, the film excels at crafting a mood that enhances its story. The muted colour palette, paired with stark lighting and a chilling sound design, deepens the sense of unease. Nicholas McCarthy’s direction wisely prioritises psychological tension over cheap jump scares, sustaining an eerie atmosphere throughout.

Despite its shortcomings, The Prodigy delivers a memorable horror experience. It successfully weaves a character-driven story that is both unsettling and emotionally impactful, thanks in large part to the strong performances from its cast.