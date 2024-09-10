Venkat Prabhu pins The GOAT's limited appeal on CSK connection in Telugu and Hindi markets

Director Venkat Prabhu recently shared his thoughts on why his latest film, 'The Greatest of All Time' (The GOAT), starring Vijay, did not resonate as strongly with Telugu and Hindi-speaking audiences. During a conversation with fans on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, Venkat offered his unique perspective, blending humor and insight.

Venkat attributed the film's limited appeal outside Tamil Nadu to its strong Chennai Super Kings (CSK) connection. The movie's much-discussed climax unfolds at the Chepauk Stadium during a CSK match, where Vijay’s character must thwart a bomb threat. Although both Venkat and Vijay were pleased with the film’s execution, Venkat speculated that this CSK-centric element might have narrowed the film’s appeal to audiences beyond Tamil Nadu.

He lightheartedly mentioned that fans of rival IPL teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have taken issue with the film. "We are all CSK fans—it's in our blood, and we can't deny that," Venkat quipped in Tamil. He suggested that this deep-rooted connection to CSK could be why Telugu and Hindi viewers might not have engaged with the film in the same way.

According to Sacnilk.com, The GOAT had a notable opening day in India, earning Rs 44 crore net. Of this, Rs 39.15 crore came from Tamil Nadu, while the film grossed Rs 1.85 crore in Hindi and Rs 3 crore in Telugu.