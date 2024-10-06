'Stree 2': comedy prevails as horror takes a backseat | The Haunted Column

'Stree 2' is making waves at the box office, shattering all previous Bollywood records. This much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster 'Stree', directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles, has proven to be another massive success.

Set in the fictional town of Chanderi, Stree tells the story of men who live in perpetual fear of an evil spirit known as 'Stree', who abducts men during the night. Inspired by the urban legend 'Nale Ba', which fascinated audiences in Karnataka during the 1990s, the film masterfully weaves together elements of horror and humour.

The beloved original cast returns for this sequel, promising a thrilling ride filled with nostalgia. Fans will be delighted to see Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana), Jana (Abhishek Banerjee), and their paranormal expert friend Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) back on screen. Of course, Shraddha Kapoor reprises her role as the enigmatic 'Stree', adding to the intrigue.

While the first film featured the 'man-catching' Stree as its primary antagonist, 'Stree 2' introduces an even more formidable threat: Sarkata, a ghostly figure with a severed head, who targets the modern women of Chanderi.

When Stree 1 concluded, viewers had plenty of questions, particularly about whether they’d be answered in Stree 2. The answer? Maybe. This time, the film leans more into comedy than horror. The humour remains intact, and the character interactions are even funnier—likely due to our familiarity with them. However, the horror elements feel somewhat diminished in this instalment. While there are a few effective jump scares, it seems to lack the same intensity as the first part.

In Stree 2, the spotlight shifts to the abduction of women, exploring how the trio's playful banter and their fear of Sarkata shape their responses as they navigate the challenges for the sake of their town.

The sharp commentary on patriarchy and gender dynamics that defined Kaushik’s debut film takes a backseat in this sequel. Sarkata specifically targets women who embody 'adhunik soch' (modern thinking), which includes behaviours like smoking, drinking, and marrying outside their caste.

Rajkummar Rao is in peak form once again, showcasing his trademark performance, backed by solid support from Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Pankaj Tripathi, as Rudra, continues to steal the show with his clever one-liners. However, Shraddha feels somewhat underutilized in this story, as many questions about her character remain unanswered. Toward the end of the story, there are a few cameo appearances, but the second half feels like it’s running low on fresh ideas, making a noticeable effort to keep things engaging.

While the movie is undeniably a lot of fun, the Sarkata figure doesn’t evoke much horror; he feels reminiscent of Vecna from Stranger Things. Sarkata could have been developed more effectively to enhance the scares. Nevertheless, the film is an enjoyable experience and a great choice for anyone seeking a lighthearted watch.