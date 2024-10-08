Jeethu Joseph refutes claims of completion for 'Drishyam 3' script amid social media buzz about movie release

Director Jeethu Joseph has clarified that the buzz surrounding Drishyam 3 on social media is merely speculation. In an interaction with Manorama Online, he also stated that the news about the script being completed is false.

Recently, unofficial reports that Drishyam 3 is in the works trended on Twitter after a brief hiatus. These reports suggested that the script was ready and that filming would commence in 2025. Enthusiastic fans of Mohanlal quickly shared this news under the hashtag “The Classic Criminal Returns.”

However, with Jeethu Joseph himself denying these claims, it appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer for any updates on Drishyam 3.