Spooktacular October: Best horror releases for Halloween 2024 | The Haunted Column

With October in full swing and Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to dive into the best horror movies of 2024. The weekend is here, so if you’re looking for some thrilling binge-watching, here are five must-see films that are sure to get you in the spooky spirit!

The First Omen

'The First Omen' is a gripping prequel to the classic horror film 'The Omen'. The film follows young American novitiate Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) as she arrives in Rome and quickly connects with a teenager named Carlita (Nicole Sorace). However, Margaret soon realizes that something deeply sinister is unfolding at the convent where they are staying.

Exhuma

'Exhuma' may appear to be your typical ghost story, but it sets itself apart by exploring cultural themes that make the horror feel deeply personal. Rooted in traditional Korean beliefs about death and spirits, the film gives its supernatural elements a more profound and unsettling significance. It’s not just about ghosts jumping out to frighten you; it delves into the cultural meanings behind these spirits, addressing fears that run much deeper. This examination of cultural heritage enhances the narrative, inviting viewers to engage with the story on both intellectual and emotional levels.

I Saw the TV Glow

If you’re looking for something intriguing, check out this film where a classmate introduces teenage Owen to a mysterious late-night TV show that unveils a hidden supernatural world beneath their own. As the pale glow of the television fills the room, you’ll see Owen’s perception of reality begin to unravel, drawing you into a captivating exploration of the unknown.

The Devil's Bath

If you’re looking for a film that really makes you think, check out this story set in 1750. It follows Agnes, who feels completely out of sync in her husband’s world. As she wrestles with her loneliness, she comes to believe that a shocking act might be her only escape. This film explores her emotional struggles, drawing from real historical events, and it’s both powerful and unsettling. You’ll find yourself really connecting with her journey.

Late Night with the Devil

Directed by Australian filmmakers Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night with the Devil showcases David Dastmalchian in a memorable role, presenting a unique twist on the horror genre. This cleverly crafted found-footage film combines genuine scares with sharp humour, distinguishing it from typical horror movies. Instead of just focusing on what’s playing on screen, it explores the complexities behind its creation, adding depth to the experience.