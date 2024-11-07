Kamal Haasan at 70: 5 timeless films to watch on his birthday

'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan turns 70 today, November 7. With a career that has spanned more than six decades, he’s dazzled audiences with his incredible range as an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. To celebrate his birthday, here are five of his finest films that everyone should watch at least once.

Hey Ram

Directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is a fictional drama centred on Saketh Ram (played by Haasan), a man whose life is shattered by sectarian violence. After his wife, Aparna, is killed during the chaos of partition, Saketh becomes a Hindu extremist. Although the violence that claimed her life was carried out by Muslims, he directs his anger toward Mohandas Gandhi, blaming Gandhi’s philosophy of religious tolerance for the country's divisions.

Sathyaa

Kamal Haasan stars as Sathyaa (Sathyamurthy), a tough, jobless young man with a fiery temper who can’t stand injustice. His impulsive nature often leads him into frequent brawls. One day, he meets Geetha (Amala Akkineni), a salesgirl, and falls in love with her.

However, his life takes a dramatic turn when a corrupt politician uses Sathyaa for his own gain. As the story unfolds, Sathyaa begins to see the truth behind the politician's manipulations, leading to a shift in his journey.

Anbe Sivam

In the film, Madhavan plays Anbarasu, a TV commercial director who’s on his way to his wedding when a storm leaves him stranded at an airport. There, he meets Sivam (Kamal Haasan), a man with a limp and facial scars, but an unexpectedly positive attitude. Though Anbarasu finds Sivam's strange habits and upbeat nature frustrating at first, they keep running into each other.

Eventually, the two end up travelling together to Chennai—where Anbarasu is headed for his wedding, and Sivam has a personal errand to deliver money to some union workers. As they spend time together, Anbarasu starts to see Sivam in a new light, and their journey takes them both in unexpected directions.

Nayakan

Nayakan features one of Kamal Haasan's most iconic performances, crafted under the direction of Mani Ratnam, who is known for his precise storytelling. The film follows Velu Nayakar, a man who turns to a life of vigilante justice as a result of various social and personal upheavals. The character of Nayakar is inspired by the real-life Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and draws thematic parallels to The Godfather (1972), with its exploration of power, loyalty, and moral conflict.

Apoorva Raagangal

Kamal Haasan plays Prasanna, who is nursed back to health by singer Bhairavi (Srividya) after a brutal fight. Despite their age difference and Bhairavi’s unresolved past, the two decide to marry. Meanwhile, Prasanna’s father (Sundarrajan) begins a relationship with a younger woman, Ranjini (Jayasudha). Both relationships take an unexpected turn when a new twist is introduced. While the film offers some daring ideas, it also relies heavily on melodrama and improbable coincidences.