Supernatural horror taps into our deepest fears—things unseen, eerie whispers in the dark, and the feeling that something is watching. If you love paranormal chills, here are three underrated horror movies that deliver unsettling atmospheres and spine-tingling scares.

Terrified

Forget haunted houses. This Argentinian horror film turns an entire neighbourhood into a nightmare. When bizarre deaths and eerie disturbances strike, a group of investigators tries to uncover the truth. 'Terrified' doesn’t just scare; it shocks with its disturbing visuals and an unrelenting sense of supernatural horror.

The Medium

A shaman in Thailand believes her niece has inherited the spirit of a goddess, but as strange events unfold, it becomes clear that something sinister has taken hold. 'The Medium' blends documentary-style filmmaking with full-blown possession horror, building to an unrelenting and terrifying climax.

Lake Mungo

Shot as a documentary, 'Lake Mungo' follows a grieving family dealing with their daughter's mysterious death. As they uncover eerie secrets through found footage and interviews, the film delivers a slow-burn horror experience that feels disturbingly real. It’s a must-watch for fans of psychological supernatural horror.