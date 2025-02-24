Kerala Film Producers' Association vice-president G Suresh Kumar said the producers' body will continue to release the actual box office collections of all movies released in theatres. The producer was responding to the media after an executive council meeting of the Kerala Film Chamber and Kerala Film Producer Association respectively on Monday. Read Also: Will producers go on strike from June 1? Crucial meeting today to iron out differences

Suresh Kumar said he will not hold any discussions with Antony Perumbavoor who had made allegations against him through a Facebook post. Suresh said Antony and a few others were miffed as the producers' threatened to release the actual collections of the films releasing in theatres every month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Kerala Film Chamber also criticised Antony Perumbavoor's post and said the producer should have raised his concerns at the joint meeting of the Film Chamber held in Kochi on February 6. "It was extremely wrong of Antony to share his opposing view on social media, rather than bringing his concern to the executive committee of the Chamber, of which he is also a part," B R Jacob, president of Kerala Film Chamber.

He said the Chamber will serve a show cause notice to Antony and have also asked him to take down his Facebook post within seven days, following which, he will have to face the consequences. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing issues in the film industry.