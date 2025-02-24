The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), which announced a shutdown of film-related activities on June 1 to protest the industry's escalating losses, is steadfast in its decision to go on strike from June 1. KFPA secretary B Rakesh said there has been no change in their plans while shrugging off the differences in opinion from a certain section of producers.

Rakesh told Onmanorama that the union will continue with their strike call and will also hold a token strike one of these days to strengthen their demand. "We have not yet finalised that day. We will be holding a meeting to discuss these issues today," said Rakesh.

He brushed off the allegations by prominent producers like Antony Perumbavoor and Sandra Thomas who expressed unhappiness over the move to go on an indefinite strike, shutting down all activities in the film industry. Antony in a recent post, had claimed that the association vice-president G Suresh Kumar announced a strike without consulting its key players. Though Antony received a lot of support from several corners, including prominent Mollywood actors, the association backed its vice-president stating that the decision was taken after conducting a joint meeting of stakeholders.

Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) president Sibi Malayil, however, expressed concerns over the strike and said their association will strongly communicate the issue with the Film Producers Association. According to him, the strike will have huge consequences within the industry and will affect the livelihood of several daily-wage workers.

Huge Losses

Film producers like Venu Kunnappilly opened up about the huge losses caused by heavy pay packages for actors and said it is high time such practices are prevented. He also said there was a need to create more awareness among filmmakers regarding production rates and said it is the first-time producers who are mostly affected by these practices due to inexperience.

He also said actors, who seek high remuneration today, should not forget film producers who trusted them in the past and made them big names today. "There are some actors who have forgotten their roots. They should at least remember those producers who made them what they are today," he said.

K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors Union Of Kerala, said the decision to call a strike was necessary since the film industry was going through a negative phase. "The double taxation too is eating into our revenue, which is affecting everyone in the industry. We support the Kerala Film Producers' Association in their plan to go on an indefinite strike," he said.

Why are producers being so adamant

Meanwhile, a young actor, who did not wish to be named, claimed that producer associations should not be adamant about bringing down the pay packages of actors. He also said if producers are concerned about high pay packages, they should find actors who are willing to work for a smaller amount. "Scouting new talent and bringing more young people to the forefront will benefit the industry. Producers who are concerned about high pay packages should sort this issue with such measures," he said. He also dismissed the allegations about inflated box-office numbers. "It's strange that the producers are making such claims given that the common man can track down the real-time numbers from various sources today. The argument that the box-office numbers are inflated is misinformation, which is dangerous," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Film Producers Association has written a letter to the Kerala Film Chamber seeking their support in the strike.