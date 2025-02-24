The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, which met on Monday, criticised producer Antony Perumbavoor's Facebook post regarding the proposed June 1 strike by the producers' association. The executive body of the Kerala Chamber, which met on Monday, said it stands by the strike called by the producers' body and also asked Antony to remove his post against the producers' association vice-president G Suresh Kumar within seven days.

According to the chamber, the strike was announced after a joint meeting of various stakeholders and Antony had wrongfully claimed that the strike was unilaterally taken by Suresh Kumar. Antony, in his Facebook post, had opined that hundreds of families would be affected if the producers plan to go on a strike.

The Kerala Film Chamber also discussed various issues plaguing the industry, including the heavy losses incurred by producers due to rising budgets and the alleged high remuneration of the actors. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also convened a meeting on Monday, which was attended by several prominent actors. The association reportedly sought an apology from the Kerala Film Producers' Association for calling the AMMA a leaderless organisation. The actors' body also expressed unhappiness over the KFPA's claims regarding high-budget costs in movies caused due to actors' salaries and opposed the pay-cut of its actors proposed by the producers' association.