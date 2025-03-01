Actress Jyotika’s response to a comment under her recent post has been gaining attention. The comment, made under a picture she shared, was about her husband, actor Suriya.

One user wrote, "Vijay is better than your husband." Jyotika responded with just a laughing emoji before deleting the comment shortly after.

Another comment read, "The truth is, Pradeep Ranganathan is better than your husband, and even your husband's brother is way ahead. First, tell them to beat the collections of ‘Dragon’ and ‘Love Today’."

Rather than engaging in a back-and-forth, Jyotika chose to brush off the negativity with just a laughter emoji, subtly dismissing the remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The web series Dabba Cartel premiered on Netflix on February 28. Marking Jyotika’s return to Bollywood, the series revolves around the story of five housewives and features an ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Lillete Dubey, and Anjali Anand.