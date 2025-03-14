‘Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal’, directed by Sharan Venugopal and starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joju George, and Alencier in lead roles, has been receiving positive reviews following its OTT release. However, despite praise for its storyline and performances, the film has drawn criticism from some quarters over its portrayal of incest.

Debutant filmmaker Sharan Venugopal, who won the National Award for Best Film on Family Values for his short film ‘Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole’, urged viewers to approach the film with an open mind.

He acknowledged that he was exploring a sensitive subject while writing the script but chose to proceed because such relationships, though unconventional, are not unheard of.

“In fact, several people reached out to me after watching the film, sharing how they could relate to the story and this particular narrative thread,” Sharan said. “I approached the subject without judgment, and I believe viewers should too.”

The movie follows three brothers — Vishwanathan (Alencier), Sethu (Joju George), and Bhaskar (Suraj Venjaramoodu) — who reunite to spend time with their ailing mother during her final days. The storyline echoes themes from the 2023 American drama ‘His Three Daughters’, where three estranged sisters come together to care for their dying father.

In ‘Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal’, the brothers grapple with unresolved conflicts, each struggling to maintain peace under the same roof. While the film primarily revolves around the brothers, their children — Annie (Garggi Ananthan) and Nikhil (Thomas Mathew), who are cousins — play a crucial role in driving the narrative.