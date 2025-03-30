Edits are underway for 'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, with a revised version expected to go through censorship before hitting theatres next week.

The film, which premiered on Thursday, has been at the centre of major political debates due to certain controversial scenes. However, this has not slowed down its box office momentum. Ticket sales on platforms like BookMyShow have surged, with many theatres in Kochi, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur nearing full occupancy. On Sunday morning alone, 25.69K tickets were sold in various districts, with demand continuing to rise.

Reports indicate that certain scenes, including those depicting violence against women and riot-related sequences, are being removed. This is not a case of forced re-censorship; rather, the filmmakers have voluntarily modified the film before resubmitting it to the censor board.