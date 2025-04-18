Chiyaan Vikram’s much-anticipated action thriller, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’, will begin streaming on Prime Video from April 24. Written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film stars Vikram in the lead role alongside a stellar ensemble cast including S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj.

Described as a gritty survival thriller, the film is packed with intense performances, raw action sequences, and a haunting score composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. It will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Set against the backdrop of a bustling temple festival in Madurai, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’ follows the story of Kaali, a provision store owner who seems to have turned over a new leaf. A loving husband and doting father, Kaali’s peaceful life begins to unravel when Periyavar Ravi, his former crime boss, resurfaces, dragging him back into a world he had desperately tried to escape.

The plot unfolds over a single, perilous night as Kaali is forced to assassinate SP Arunagiri. As he battles to protect his family and confront his own dark past, he is thrust into a harrowing game of survival, surrounded by danger on all sides.

Vikram, known for his transformative performances, has been honoured with a National Film Award, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and the Kalaimamani Award by the Government of Tamil Nadu. He made his debut in 1990 with the romance film ‘En Kadhal Kanmani’ and rose to prominence with his powerful performance in Bala’s tragic drama ‘Sethu’, where he played a rogue-turned-lover.

Since then, Vikram has appeared in several commercially and critically successful films including ‘Dhill’, ‘Gemini’, ‘Dhool’, ‘Saamy’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Raavanan’, ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, ‘Iru Mugan’, and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.