After delivering the blockbuster Telugu film 'Lucky Bhaskar', Dulquer Salmaan is now gearing up to star in 'Kaantha'. A new poster revealing the look of actor Samuthirakani's character has been released. The poster was unveiled on the occasion of Samuthirakani’s birthday. In 'Kaantha', he plays a strong and impactful character alongside Dulquer.

The film's first-look poster had already been released earlier and grabbed a lot of attention. 'Kaantha' is written and directed by Selvakumar Selvaraj, the Tamil filmmaker who earned acclaim for the Netflix documentary series 'The Hunt for Veerappan'.

'Kaantha' is a collaboration between two major production houses — Wayfarer Films, led by Dulquer Salmaan, and Spirit Media, owned by Rana Daggubati. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Jom Varghese, Rana Daggubati, and Prasath Potluri.

Set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras, the story of 'Kaantha' promises a rich, period-driven narrative. Along with Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani, the cast also includes Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashree Borse. Bhagyashree’s look from the film had also been revealed earlier.

'Kaantha' marks Wayfarer Films' first multilingual production outside of Malayalam. While it is primarily made in Tamil, the film will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.