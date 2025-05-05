Director Sivaprasad's Malayalam film 'Maranamass', a quirky dark comedy featuring Basil Joseph and Rajesh Madhavan in the lead roles, is all set to premiere on OTT. The film will begin streaming on Sony LIV from May 15, as confirmed by the platform.

The story revolves around a serial killer, nicknamed the 'banana killer' due to his unique signature method, who has murdered three elderly men in a quiet village in Kerala. Suspicion quickly falls on the eccentric Luke PP (played by Basil Joseph), whose infamous antics, such as burning down a school staff room and leaking a politician’s search history, have earned him a destructive reputation in the village.

Amidst the unfolding mystery, Luke is also dealing with personal turmoil following a breakup with his love interest Jessie (Anishma Anikumar). Alongside him, we meet bus conductor Aruvi (Siju Sunny), who is grappling with the disappearance of his father, and Jikku (Suresh Krishna), a bus driver excited about his upcoming late-in-life marriage.

All these characters find themselves on a night bus journey that quickly descends into chaos, especially when a dead body enters the picture, setting the stage for a wild and unexpected ride.