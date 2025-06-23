Joju George who has made a name for himself in Malayalam and South Indian cinema recently revealed that he did not get paid for his work in 'Churuli', one of Lijo Jose Pellissery's most popular films. The actor played a police officer Anthony in the film, which had been heavily criticised for its use of abusive language. Joju in an interview with The New Indian Express admitted he was not paid for the work and added that he was hurt because the makers went back on their agreement regarding the dialogues in the movie.

According to him, the makers of the film promised to release only the cleaner version of the movie in theatres, while the version with the abusive language would only be screened for the awards. However, he said he was shocked to learn that the version with expletives was screened in theatres, affecting his image in his hometown too. He added that he would have felt better if the makers had informed him of the change. "I had to weather it alone. I conveyed my concerns to the producers of the film. No one called to check on me after the film released in theatres," he said in the interview.

Joju George whose debutant directorial 'Pani' opened to positive responses maintained that cinema only portrayed the violence in society, while the reality is far worse. The actor was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thug Life'. Though there were huge expectations for the movie, it failed to make an impact in theatres.