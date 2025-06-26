Director Lijo Jose Pellissery, the director of 'Churuli', has reacted to Joju George's claims that he was not paid for the movie. In a recent interview an English newspaper, Joju claimed that the makers had breached his trust regarding the way his dialogues were released.

In a Facebook post, Lijo Jose released the details of Joju George's pay for the movie, stating that the actor was paid ₹ 5.9 lakh for his three-day shoot. "I am posting this note to clarify about 'Churuli'. Recent comments by Joju George regarding the movie have hurt my friends who are the producers of the movie. We have never misled Joju in any way throughout the making of the movie. Thankan chettan (Joju George) was well aware of the language used in the movie. Also, this film with an A certificate has never been shown in theatres. There is a High Court verdict regarding the language used in the movie. The movie is currently streaming on SonyLiv, but we hope to release this film in theatres one day," he added.

In his recent interview, Joju said the makers had misled him, claiming that the scene in which his character says profane words and expletives would not be released but only sent for the awards. He also claimed that his character in the movie affected his public image, but the makers did not contact him regarding this.