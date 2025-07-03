‘Thug Life’ drops early on Netflix, just weeks after theatrical release
Less than a month after its theatrical release, Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ has quietly dropped on Netflix. The Kamal Haasan-starrer began streaming on the platform on Thursday morning, without any prior announcement, catching fans by surprise.
Released in theatres on June 5 (except in Karnataka), ‘Thug Life’ is now available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The early OTT premiere comes just two days ahead of the film completing a month in cinemas.
Also starring Silambarasan TR, the film was one of the year’s most anticipated Tamil releases. Despite earning an estimated ₹90 crore at the box office, the film underperformed given its massive budget, reportedly between ₹200 and ₹300 crore.
Now, with its digital release, ‘Thug Life’ is expected to reach a wider audience across the country.