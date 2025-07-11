The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Mr & Mrs Bachelor (Malayalam)

'Mr & Mrs Bachelor', starring Anaswara Rajan and Indrajith, follows the journey of a young woman who escapes her wedding despite being the daughter of a powerful politician. On the run, she crosses paths with a stranger who chooses to help her. As the duo evades the police hot on their trail, they find themselves caught in a series of unexpected twists. Through the chaos, a bond begins to form between them, and hidden truths slowly unravel.

Streaming on Manorama MAX from July 11.

Narivetta (Malayalam)

Starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Arunraj Manohar, 'Narivetta' is inspired by real-life events that once shook the collective conscience of Malayalis. It follows a police officer who is assigned to Muthanga, along with his team, to help defuse tensions in the region. What happens next forms the heart of the story.

The film also stars acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Cheran and Priyamvadha Krishna in key roles, with Rini Udayakumar, Prasanth Madhavan, and others in prominent supporting parts.

Streaming on SonyLIV from July 11.

Moonwalk (Malayalam)

Directed by A K Vinod, 'Moonwalk' explores the rise of the breakdance movement in Kerala. Backed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Listin Stephen, the film premiered in theatres on May 1. Set in Thiruvananthapuram, it follows a group of youngsters captivated by the stylised moves and the infectious moonwalk rhythm that gained popularity in the 1980s.

Featuring a largely debutant cast, the film brings the era alive with energy and authenticity, as the actors channel the spirit of the vibrant dance culture that defined a generation.

Streaming on JioHotstar from July 8.

Aap Jaisa Koi (Hindi)

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh team up for 'Aap Jaisa Koi', a movie that follows the unlikely bond between two very different individuals. Set in Jamshedpur, the film centres on Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved, middle-aged Sanskrit professor whose quiet life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for Madhu Bose, a spirited French teacher. As their connection deepens, the two find themselves navigating societal norms and family resistance, making for a tender and emotionally resonant love story.

Streaming on Netflix from July 11.

Foundation Season 3 (English)

'Foundation', the visually striking sci-fi drama inspired by Isaac Asimov's iconic novels, returns with new episodes that delve deeper into a galaxy on the verge of collapse. As the Galactic Empire begins to crumble, a group of visionaries fights to preserve knowledge and shape the future of civilisation. With shifting alliances and rising tensions, their mission grows ever more perilous.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from July 11.